Raiders Also Discussing Trades For G Gabe Jackson

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are also in trade discussions for G Gabe Jackson ahead of the start of the new league year.

This comes after the Raiders reportedly informed Jackson that he’d be released in a move that would free up $9.6 million in cap space.

The Raiders also traded C Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals on Wednesday, so Las Vegas is clearly looking at ways to dump salaries.

Jackson, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.952 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $56 million extension that included $26 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2017.

Jackson made a base salary of $9.35 million for the 2020 season and was set to make that same amount in 2021.

In 2020, Jackson started all 16 games for the Raiders. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 40 guard out of 80 qualifying players.