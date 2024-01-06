Raiders Announce Four Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a series of roster moves for their Week 18 game.

The full list includes:

Raiders signed DT Matthew Butler to their active roster.

to their active roster. Raiders placed TE Michael Mayer on the injured reserve.

on the injured reserve. Raiders elevated WR Keelan Cole and S Jaydon Grant to their active roster.

Mayer, 22, was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2020 and Third-Team All-American in 2021. The Raiders used the No. 35 overall pick in the 2023 draft on him.

Mayer signed a four-year, $9,313,646 rookie contract that includes a $3,773,561 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,693,390 in 2023.

In 2023, Mayer appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

During his three years with the team, Mayer appeared in 36 games and caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards (11.7 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.