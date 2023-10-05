Raiders Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed CB Rejzohn Wright to the practice squad and cut TE John Samuel Shenker in a corresponding move. 

Raiders helmet

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. DE David Ebuka Agoha (International)
  2. DT Matthew Butler
  3. TE Cole Fotheringham
  4. DB Jaydon Grant
  5. DB Tyler Hall
  6. RB Sincere McCormick
  7. G Netane Muti
  8. WR Marquez Callaway
  9. DE Janarius Robinson
  10. C Hroniss Grasu
  11. WR Keelan Cole
  12. T Sebastian Gutierrez
  13. DB Troy Pride
  14. LB Mykal Walker
  15. LB Malik Reed
  16. TE Noah Togiai
  17. CB Rejzohn Wright

Wright, 23, was a two-year starter at Oregon State, earning honorable mention All-PAC 12 as a junior and first-team all-conference as a senior. 

He signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft but was among their cuts coming out of the preseason. 

During his three years at Oregon State, Wright appeared in 31 games with 23 starts, recording 92 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, four interceptions and 21 pass deflections. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply