Raiders Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed CB Rejzohn Wright to the practice squad and cut TE John Samuel Shenker in a corresponding move.
Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:
- DE David Ebuka Agoha (International)
- DT Matthew Butler
- TE Cole Fotheringham
- DB Jaydon Grant
- DB Tyler Hall
- RB Sincere McCormick
- G Netane Muti
- WR Marquez Callaway
- DE Janarius Robinson
- C Hroniss Grasu
- WR Keelan Cole
- T Sebastian Gutierrez
- DB Troy Pride
- LB Mykal Walker
- LB Malik Reed
- TE Noah Togiai
- CB Rejzohn Wright
Wright, 23, was a two-year starter at Oregon State, earning honorable mention All-PAC 12 as a junior and first-team all-conference as a senior.
He signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft but was among their cuts coming out of the preseason.
During his three years at Oregon State, Wright appeared in 31 games with 23 starts, recording 92 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, four interceptions and 21 pass deflections.
