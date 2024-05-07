Titans Waived DL Shakel Brown

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans have waived DL Shakel Brown.

The team signed DL Marlon Davidson yesterday and needs roster spots after signing former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd.

Brown, 25, went undrafted out of Troy back in 2023 before catching on with the Titans.

He was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury during the preseason and missed his rookie season.

Brown is yet to appear in an NFL game.

We will have more on Brown as it becomes available.