Raiders CB Nevin Lawson Suspended Two Games

According to Field Yates, Raiders CB Nevin Lawson has been suspended for the first two weeks of the 2021 season.

Vincent Bonsignore reports that Lawson was suspended for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy.

Lawson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions out of Utah State back in 2014. He finished his four-year, $3,449,349 rookie contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10.3 million contract with the Lions in 2018.

The Lions later released Lawson and he later signed a one-year contract worth $3.05 million with the Raiders. Lawson also served a four-game suspension for a PED violation to open the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Lawson to a one-year extension worth $3.29 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year deal last month.

In 2020, Lawson appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 60 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, a recovery and four passes defended.