Raiders Claim DT Brodric Martin Off Waivers From Steelers, Among Two Moves

Aaron Wilson first reported that the Las Vegas Raiders officially claimed DT Brodric Martin off waivers from the Steelers.

The Raiders waived DE Jahfari Harvey in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Martin, 26, transferred to Western Kentucky from North Alabama after the 2020 season. He earned honorable mention as an All-CUSA selection as a senior. The Lions traded up to draft Martin in the third round with the No. 96 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract when Detroit cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason. The Chiefs quickly signed him to their practice squad, until Pittsburgh signed him off their P-squad in November. The Steelers waived him this week.

In 2025, Martin has appeared in one game for the Steelers.