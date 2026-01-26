Raiders Complete Second Interview With Joe Brady For HC Job

The Las Vegas Raiders officially completed a second interview with Bills OC Joe Brady on Monday for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Raiders’ job:

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Chargers)

(Chargers) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Ravens)

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Dolphins)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

Brady, 36, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers’ offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and promoted him to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door a few years ago.

In 2025, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 4 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 1 in rushing yards, and No. 15 in passing yards.