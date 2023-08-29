Raiders Cut 25 Players To Get Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Las Vegas Raiders officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline. 

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. DE David Agoha
  2. DT Matthew Butler
  3. G McClendon Curtis
  4. TE Cole Fotheringham
  5. S Jaydon Grant
  6. CB Tyler Hall
  7. CB Azizi Hearn
  8. LB Kana’i Mauga
  9. RB Sincere McCormick
  10. G Netane Muti
  11. DE Adam Plant
  12. TE John Samuel Shenker
  13. DE George Tarlas
  14. LB Drake Thomas
  15. CB Sam Webb
  16. G Alex Bars
  17. WR Keelan Cole Sr.
  18. WR Phillip Dorsett II
  19. C Hroniss Grasu
  20. S Jaquan Johnson
  21. DE Isaac Rochell
  22. CB Duke Shelley
  23. WR Cam Sims
  24. RB Damien Williams
  25. DE Jordan Willis

The Raiders also placed OT Dalton Wagner on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season.

Cole, 29, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jaguars and returned to Jacksonville on a one-year restricted deal for the 2020 season. 

Cole was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets. He signed with the Raiders last but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. 

From there, the Raiders added him to their active roster and re-signed him to a one-year deal in March. 

In 2022, Cole appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 10 passes for 141 yards receiving and a touchdown.

