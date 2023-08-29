Raiders Cut 25 Players To Get Down To 53

The Las Vegas Raiders officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.

The full list of cuts includes:

DE David Agoha DT Matthew Butler G McClendon Curtis TE Cole Fotheringham S Jaydon Grant CB Tyler Hall CB Azizi Hearn LB Kana’i Mauga RB Sincere McCormick G Netane Muti DE Adam Plant TE John Samuel Shenker DE George Tarlas LB Drake Thomas CB Sam Webb G Alex Bars WR Keelan Cole Sr. WR Phillip Dorsett II C Hroniss Grasu S Jaquan Johnson DE Isaac Rochell CB Duke Shelley WR Cam Sims RB Damien Williams DE Jordan Willis

The Raiders also placed OT Dalton Wagner on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season.

Cole, 29, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jaguars and returned to Jacksonville on a one-year restricted deal for the 2020 season.

Cole was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets. He signed with the Raiders last but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, the Raiders added him to their active roster and re-signed him to a one-year deal in March.

In 2022, Cole appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 10 passes for 141 yards receiving and a touchdown.