Raiders Cut Five Players Including Vernon Butler & DeMarcus Robinson

The Las Vegas Raiders cut five players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline to get down to 85 players.

The full list includes:

CB Nate Brooks DT Vernon Butler WR Demarcus Robinson EDGE Gerri Green OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Brooks, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cardinals.

However, Arizona waived him at the start of the regular season and he later signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad. From there, he had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Buccaneers and Titans before joining the Cardinals late last season.

Brooks returned to the Cardinals on a futures contract this past January but was waived a few days ago and signed by the Raiders soon after.

In 2019, Brooks appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded 11 tackles and two passes defended.

Robinson, 27, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs have brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for the past two seasons. He signed on with the Raiders during the offseason.

In 2021, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 264 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Butler, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He finished out a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the team and made a base salary of $1,144,980 for the 2019 season.

The Panthers then declined Butler’s fifth-year option worth $7.69 million, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He landed a two-year contract with the Bills and played out the deal before opting to sign with the Raiders last year.

Butler returned to the Raiders on a one-year deal this past March.

In 2021, Butler appeared in 10 games for the Bills and recorded 11 total tackles.