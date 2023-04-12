Raiders Cut Two Players

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have cut P Julian Diaz and WR Isaiah Zuber.

#Raiders roster move: -Waived P Julian Diaz and WR Isaiah Zuber. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) April 12, 2023

Zuber, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was cut during camp but returned shortly after and ended up sticking on the practice squad once the regular season started.

Zuber made a few appearances during the regular season on the active roster and signed a futures deal with the Patriots for the 2021 season. New England waived him again coming out of the preseason and he signed to the 49ers’ practice squad.

San Francisco later released him and he had stints on the practice squad with the Browns and Jets. He caught on with the Raiders in 2022 and spent the season on their practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2023.

In 2020, Zuber appeared in four games for the Patriots and caught two passes for 20 yards.