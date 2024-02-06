Raiders DE Janarius Robinson Arrest For DUI In Las Vegas During Super Bowl Week

Per TMZ, Raiders DE Janarius Robinson was arrested on Tuesday morning in Las Vegas and charged with a DUI.

Police pulled him over early this morning on the Strip and booked him. No other details are available at this moment.

Robinson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,145,403 rookie contract but was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts.

Robinson spent some time with the Eagles before signing on to the Raiders’ practice squad. Las Vegas later promoted him to the active roster.

In 2023, Robinson appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded eight total tackles and one sack.