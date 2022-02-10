Raiders DL Coach Rod Marinelli Planning To Retire

According to Ian Rapoport, Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli is planning to retire.

Marinelli is one of the game’s most respected DL coaches and had interest in continuing to coach. But at 72, it appears he decided instead to call it quits.

Marinelli, 72, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 1996 as their defensive line coach. He spent 10 years in Tampa Bay before he was hired as the Lions head coach in 2006.

Unfortunately, Marinelli was fired after three seasons and he later agreed to become the Bears’ assistant head coach the following year. Marinelli has been with the Cowboys since 2013. He moved from defensive coordinator to a senior advisor role in 2019. He joined the Raiders in 2020 and took over as defensive coordinator toward the end of that season.

In his three years with the Lions, Marinelli finished with a 10-38 record as head coach, including an 0-16 season in 2008. As a defensive coordinator, he led a top-10 unit in five of his 10 seasons in that role.