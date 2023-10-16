Raiders ‘Dodged Bullet’ Regarding Jimmy Garoppolo Back Injury

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels told reporters on Monday that they “dodged a bullet” in regards to the back injury QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered against the Patriots on Sunday.

“The prognosis is a lot better than it might otherwise have been,” McDaniels said, per Ian Rapoport.

McDaniels was unable to say if Garoppolo will be able to suit on Sunday against the Bears, but this is at least good news.

Garoppolo was taken to the hospital yesterday for further evaluation before being discharged.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2023, Garoppolo has appeared in five games for the Raiders and completed 68.8 percent of his pass attempts for 917 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions.