Raiders DT Gerald McCoy Suspended Six Games For PED Violation

The NFL announced Wednesday that Raiders DT Gerald McCoy has been suspended without pay for the team’s next six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to Doug Kyed.

McCoy is already out for the season.

McCoy, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2010. He was in the fifth year of his seven-year, $95.2 million contract and set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2019 when the Buccaneers released him in 2019.

The Panthers later signed McCoy to a one-year deal worth around $8.5 million for the 2019 season. From there, he agreed to a three-year deal with the Cowboys believed to be worth about $20 million last year before being released with an injury waiver during training camp.

McCoy caught on with the Raiders for 2021.

In 2019, McCoy appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 37 tackles, five sacks and two pass defenses.