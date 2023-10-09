Raiders Elevate Two For Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders elevated DB Tyler Hall and DB Troy Pride from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Packers, per Tom Pelissero.

Players can be elevated three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Pride, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus when the Panthers waived him. He was waived by the Panthers in July after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury.

The Saints signed Pride to a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him at the end of August. The Raiders signed him to their practice squad a couple weeks later.

In 2020, Pride appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 42 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions, and two pass deflections.