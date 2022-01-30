Raiders Expected To Hire Dave Ziegler As GM

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are expected to hire Patriots executive Dave Ziegler as their new general manager.

This obviously opens the door for Josh McDaniels to be the next head coach of the Raiders.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Raiders’ job:

Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals scout Trey Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Raiders director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Requested)

Reports from the past week indicated that the Raiders moving in this direction and agreements could be in place at some point in the area future, so this shouldn’t be a big surprise.

Ziegler began his career as a special teams coordinator at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. From there, he worked as the WRs coach and special teams at Iona College and John Carroll University.

Ziegler held roles in the Broncos’ scouting department before he was hired by the Patriots. New England promoted him to director of player personnel last year.