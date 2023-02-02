Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Expects Trade Interest In Derek Carr To Pick Up

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio at the Senior Bowl on Thursday that he expects trade interest in QB Derek Carr to pick up in the near future.

“I think here this week at the Senior Bowl, obviously everybody’s here. This is a good time to have those conversations,” Ziegler said of trade interest in Carr. “There’s going to be people interested in Derek Carr. There’s no doubt about that. He’s been a good football player in this league for quite some time. Like I said, he’s a phenomenal human being, and we’ll kind of see where it goes.”

“Derek’s a phenomenal player, too, and a phenomenal human being,” Ziegler added. “Obviously, we have some things some dominoes to fall, and some things that we have to look at relative to his situation and our quarterback situation going forward in ’23. But no position is as important as the quarterback position. You all know that, everybody knows that. So we’re gonna be putting a lot of work in on that front and kind of see how it all plays out here.”

Depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers, Carr could be the best available quarterback for trade this offseason. A number of teams including the Jets, Commanders, Colts and Panthers among others could check in on Carr.

The Raiders will only have a few weeks to figure out a trade for Carr or they would be on the hook for $40 million in guarantees.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.