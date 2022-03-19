Raiders Have Had Initial Extension Talks With Derek Carr

Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports that the Raiders have begun “initial” extension talks with QB Derek Carr.

Tafur mentions that a deal between Las Vegas and Carr has “become a formality at this point.”

This is likely due to the Raiders swinging the trade with the Packers for Davante Adams, who was college teammates with Carr.

Beyond that, the Raiders’ new regime reportedly plans to move forward with Carr as their starting quarterback.

Prior reports have tossed out $40 million per year as a potential annual salary for Carr in a new contract, but that was before Aaron Rodgers new deal with the Packers and Deshaun Watson getting a fully guaranteed contract from the Browns, so we’ll have to see if the two parties are still aiming for a deal in this range.

Carr, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stands to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Carr appeared in 17 games for the Raiders and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards.

We’ll have more on the Raiders and Carr as the news is available.