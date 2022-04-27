Raiders Have Told TE Darren Waller He Won’t Be Traded, Despite Rumors

Raiders TE Darren Waller tells Zach Gelb that despite the recent rumors that the Packers were interested in pursuing a trade for him, the Raiders informed him that he won’t be traded.

“They said that’s not a thing that’s happening and there’s no trade that’s going to happen,” Waller said.

Here’s the full interview:

Darren Waller told me the Raiders told him he isn’t getting traded. @CBSSportsRadio pic.twitter.com/uTUvEPHGnb — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) April 28, 2022

Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV, citing a pair of league sources, reported that the Packers are targeting Waller in a potential trade.

According to Nagler, the Packers and Raiders have engaged in trade talks regarding Waller “with an eye toward a deal getting done during this week’s NFL draft.”

Nagler added that Waller is apparently the player the Packers were trying to get included in the Davante Adams trade. However, the move was ultimately nixed given that league rules prohibit players from being part of compensation for a trade of a player on an unsigned franchise tag.

Waller, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year.

In 2021, Waller appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and caught 55 passes for 665 yards receiving and two touchdowns.