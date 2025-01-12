Raiders Have ‘Zero Interest’ In Deion Sanders

According to Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed, the Raiders have “zero interest” in Colorado HC Deion Sanders for their own coaching vacancy.

There was a report that Sanders had some interest in the Las Vegas coaching job. Sanders has also said he would only contemplate a move to the NFL to coach his sons and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is currently projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming draft.

While the Raiders are a potential landing spot for the younger Sanders, it does not seem like they are interested in Sanders Sr.

Sanders, 57, played 16 seasons in the NFL for the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, and Ravens.

Sanders took his first coaching job in 2012 for the Prime Prep Academy, which he co-founded. He eventually landed the head-coaching job at Jackson State where he spent three years. Colorado hired Sanders as their head coach prior to the 2023 season.

In his FBS coaching career, Sanders has a record of 13-12 including a 9-4 record in 2024.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ coaching search as the news is available.