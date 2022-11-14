Raiders HC Josh McDaniels Assured By Ownership He’s Safe For 2023

According to Jeff Howe, Raiders owner Mark Davis has given HC Josh McDaniels assurances his job is safe for 2023.

The Raiders just lost to a Colts team that fired its head coach a week ago and replaced him with Jeff Saturday, and dropped to 2-7 on the season, so there was some natural speculation about McDaniels’ job security.

Davis remains behind his coach publicly and privately however.

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Davis said via Ed Graney. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

“As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis added. “I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract?”

McDaniels, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009. Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots and has been running their offense ever since. McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England. He also drew interest last in 2020 from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots. He finally took a job with the Raiders in 2022. So far, McDaniels is 2-7 in his tenure with the Raiders as head coach. Overall, he has a 13-24 record (.351 winning percentage) as an NFL head coach with both the Broncos and Raiders.