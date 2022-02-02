Raiders Hire Champ Kelly As Assistant GM

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve hired former Bears executive Champ Kelly as their assistant GM to Dave Ziegler.

Anthony "Champ" Kelly has been named Assistant General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kelly began working for the Broncos as a regional college scout in 2007 and eventually worked his way up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2011. He left the Broncos to join the Bears as their director of pro scouting in 2015.

Kelly has ties to new HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler from their time together in Denver.

The Raiders actually interviewed Kelly for their GM job before hiring Ziegler.