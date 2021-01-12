Raiders Hire Gus Bradley As New Defensive Coordinator

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders have hired Gus Bradley as their next defensive coordinator.

Las Vegas had requested permission to interview Bradley so this doesn’t come as a big surprise. He’ll look to turn around a unit that was one of the weaker defenses in the NFL.

Bradley, 54, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as their linebackers coach. After three years in Tampa Bay, Bradley departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

The Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013 and he spent the next four years in Jacksonville before he was fired.

The Chargers hired Bradley as their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season and signed him to a three-year extension the following year.

During his four years with the Jaguars, Bradley produced a record of 14-47 (23 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2020, the Chargers’ defense was No. 9 in fewest yards allowed, No. 18 in fewest points allowed, No. 18 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 6 in fewest passing yards allowed.