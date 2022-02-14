Raiders Hiring Antonio Pierce As LBs Coach

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are hiring Antonio Pierce as their linebackers coach under new HC Josh McDaniels.

Garafolo notes that Pierce interviewed for the Giants a few years ago after they hired Patrick Graham, who is now the Raiders’ defensive coordinator.

Pierce, 43, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly HS.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LBs coach at Arizona State. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator.

For his career, Pierce recorded 691 tackles, nine sacks, eight forced fumbles, 10 recoveries and seven interceptions over the course of nine seasons and 124 games.