AFC Notes: Denzel Perryman, Brock Bowers, Chargers, Patriots, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers LB Denzel Perryman is excited to return home to Los Angeles where he started his career.

“It feels good to be back, back where it all started,” Perryman said, via Chargers Wire. “Like I’m back home. Obviously, there’s a lot of different faces in the locker room, some familiar faces. Even in the building, there’s new faces, familiar faces. It just feels good.”

Perryman likes the culture that new HC Jim Harbaugh is building.

“Different faces in here. Obviously, it’s a whole different structure that Coach Harbaugh got going on,” Perryman said. “I don’t know what the structure was last year or previous years before that, but I like the structure he has, the way he goes about directing the team. I love it.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo is excited that assistant coach Brian Belichick remained on the staff.

“True professional. Anytime you see your dad and your brother go somewhere else, the natural thing would be to go with them. But he is a New Englander. He is a Patriot. I am happy to have him,” Mayo said, via Patriots Wire. “I know DeMarcus [Covington] is happy to have him as well. I think he is a great coach, and I still think he has room to grow. He has really taken it by the horns and worked on his development. So, excited to have him.”

Raiders

The Raiders selected first-round TE Brock Bowers despite using a high pick the year prior on TE Michael Mayer. Mayer is high on the potential of the two tight ends together throughout the early portions of offseason workouts.

“We can both do it all,” Mayer said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Our job is to win ballgames. As an offense, we need to score touchdowns. And that’s what we’re going to do to the best of our ability.”

“I think we’re gonna be dangerous. I think we’re gonna gave a great offense.”