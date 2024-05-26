AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Michael Mayer, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers LB Denzel Perryman said HC Jim Harbaugh reminds him of actor Will Ferrell because of the humor he brings to the locker room.

“My first impressions of Harbaugh, I hope I don’t get in trouble for this, but he reminds me of Will Ferrell,” Perryman said, via ProFootballTalk. “I don’t know if it’s the way that he talks, his analogies and everything, but they really remind me of Will Ferrell. It’s just funny to me. It’s funny, but I know he means well, like everything comes from the heart. I feel like you have to have a sense of humor to understand his lines and gimmicks. But I love it. I love him as a coach and I love the direction he’s got us going in.”

Chiefs

Chiefs fifth-round OL Hunter Nourzad detailed the anxiety and joy that came with the pre-draft process.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Nourzad said, via Chiefs Wire. “You try to prepare yourself as best as possible during the process, but you really have no idea where you’re going to go. Once the bus rolled up the road, and we saw the stadium and the facility – it’s really breathtaking; it’s really an incredible experience that I feel truly blessed to be able to experience. It’s unbelievable.”

Raiders

Raiders TE Michael Mayer believes he and first-round TE Brock Bowers can co-exist in Las Vegas’s offense.

“Our job is to win ballgames,” Mayer said, via PFT. “As an offense, we need to score touchdowns. And that’s what we’re going to do to the best of our ability. . . . I think we’re gonna be dangerous. I think we’re gonna gave a great offense.”