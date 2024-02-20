Raiders Hiring Veteran NFL Coach Joe Philbin To Staff

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are hiring Joe Philbin to their coaching staff as a senior offensive assistant.

He’ll provide another layer of experience for Raiders HC Antonio Pierce to lean on, as Philbin has been in the NFL coaching for decades.

Philbin, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 2003 as their assistant offensive line coach and managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before departing for the Dolphins’ head-coaching job in 2012.

After four seasons in Miami, the Dolphins fired Philbin and he later took a job with the Colts as their assistant head coach/offensive line coach. The Packers brought him back as their offensive coordinator and he was elevated to interim head coach after Mike McCarthy was fired.

Philbin reunited with McCarthy in Dallas as the OL coach in 2020. He was let go in 2023 and spent a season at Ohio State.

During his three-plus years in Miami, Philbin led the Dolphins to a record of 24-28 (46.2 percent) and was never able to produce a winning record. The Packers went 2-2 during his four games as interim head coach.