Raiders Hosted Four Offensive Linemen

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders worked out three players on Friday including OT Myron Cunningham, G Shamarious Gilmore, and G Willie Wright.

Las Vegas also brought in OT Justin Murray for a visit.

Wright, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season.

However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought him back on a futures deal before eventually waiving him during last year’s preseason. The Bears signed him to a future deal in February but cut him loose in July. He caught on with the Titans last month but was among their final roster cuts.

Wright has yet to appear in an NFL game.