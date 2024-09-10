Raiders Hosted Seven Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders hosted five players for workouts and visits on Tuesday, including OLB Andrew Farmer.

The full list includes:

CB Micah Abraham OLB Brevin Allen OL Gottlieb Ayedze OL Gunner Britton OLB Andrew Farmer CB Kyu Blu Kelly OLB K’Lavon Chaisson

Of this group, Las Vegas signed Kelly and Chaisson to their practice squad.

Farmer, 24, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Lane following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad last season. He was among the Chargers’ final roster cuts this preseason.

In 2023, Farmer appeared in eight games for the Chargers and recorded three tackles.