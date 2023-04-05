Raiders Hosting Alabama QB Bryce Young For Top 30 Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are scheduled to host Alabama QB Bryce Young for a top-30 visit on Thursday.

Young, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Young rated as the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lance Zierlein compares him to Drew Brees.

During his three-year college career, Young completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 34 games. He added 162 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.