Raiders Hosting CB A.J. Bouye For Visit

According to Mike Klis, former Broncos CB A.J. Bouye is visiting with the Raiders on Monday.

Bouye was a cap casualty by the Broncos earlier this offseason but is still a capable starter. He’d make sense as a veteran addition to Las Vegas’ young secondary.

Bouyse was suspended for six weeks back in December due to a PED violation and is set to miss the first two weeks of the 2021 season.

Bouye, 29, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in 2013. He returned to the Texans on a one-year, $1.671 million restricted contract in 2016.

Bouye later departed for a five-year, $67.5 million with the Jaguars. However, Jacksonville opted to trade him to the Broncos last offseason. He was set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2021 when he was released by the Broncos

In 2020, Bouye appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 23 tackles, no interceptions and six passes defended.