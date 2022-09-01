Raiders Hosting OL Joe Haeg For Visit

According to Mike Garafolo, the Raiders are hosting OL Joe Haeg for a visit on Thursday.

Haeg was just released by the Steelers but he has starting experience in the past which could be valuable for a Raiders team that’s a little shaky up front.

Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Buccaneers opted to sign Haeg to a one-year contract in 2020. He signed with the Steelers on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021 season, but was released coming out of the preseason in 2022.

In 2021, Haeg appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and made two starts.