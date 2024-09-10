Raiders Hosting OLB K’Lavon Chaisson For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are hosting OLB K’Lavon Chaisson for a visit.

He was cut by the Panthers coming out of the preseason, but the Raiders were hit hard by injuries at edge rusher in Week 1 and need help.

Chaisson, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors before being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chaisson played out the final year of a four-year, $13,344,613 rookie contract that included a $7,265,173 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year option for the Jaguars, but they declined it heading into 2023.

The Panthers signed Chaisson to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million this past offseason. However, he was cut before Week 1.

In 2023, Chaisson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and a pass defense.