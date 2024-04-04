Raiders Hosting Oregon QB Bo Nix For Visit

According to Albert Breer, the Raiders will host Oregon QB Bo Nix for an official visit on Friday.

Las Vegas is doing a lot of homework on quarterbacks in this draft class with its need at the position. Things are complicated by the Raiders not picking until No. 13 overall, so they have to look beyond the prospects at the very top of the board.

Nix fits the bill there. He could go anywhere from the first round to the second at this point.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former Cowboys QB Tony Romo.

Nix, 24, was a three-year starter at Auburn before transferring to Oregon and starting his final two years. He holds the NCAA record for most career starts at 61 and was named first-team All-PAC 12 in 2023.

During his five-year college career, Nix completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 15,352 yards, 113 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He added 405 carries for 1,613 yards (4.0 YPC) and 38 touchdowns, plus two catches, 38 yards and a touchdown.