Raiders Hosting WR DeAndre Carter For Visit

Jordan Schultz reports that the Raiders are hosting WR DeAndre Carter for a visit on Friday.

This is the first reported interest in him since the free agent market officially opened.

Carter, 29, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Baltimore before he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Carter had brief stints with the Raiders, Patriots, and 49ers before signing on with the Eagles in 2018. He was on and off of the Eagles’ roster in 2019 before eventually being claimed by the Texans.

Houston re-signed Carter to a contract extension in 2020, but he was waived during the season and claimed by the Bears. Carter then caught on with Washington during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chargers on a one-year deal last year.

In 2022, Carter appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and caught 46 passes for 538 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.