Raiders In Talks To Re-Sign LB Nicholas Morrow

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders are currently in talks with impending free-agent LB Nicholas Morrow about a new deal.

Tafur mentions that Morrow was one of the few defensive standouts for the Raiders last year.

Morrow, 25, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million rookie contract with the Raiders last year.

The Raiders later brought Morrow back on a one-year restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Morrow appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 78 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a recovery, and nine passes defended.

We’ll have more regarding the Raiders and Morrow as the news is available.