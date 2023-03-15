Raiders Inquired About Aaron Rodgers Before Signing Jimmy Garoppolo

Jeff Howe, citing sources, reports the Raiders called the Packers regarding potentially acquiring QB Aaron Rodgers but shifted their focus to Jimmy Garoppolo when a trade couldn’t come together.

On Wednesday, Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee show and announced that his intention is to play for the Jets.

“My intention is to play and to play for the New York Jets. I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It’s the Packers and the compensation they’re trying to get for me,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.