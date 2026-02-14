Raiders Interviewing Packers DL DeMarcus Covington For DC

Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders are interviewing Packers DL coach and run game coordinator DeMarcus Covington for their vacant defensive coordinator job.

Covington had previously interviewed with the Cowboys for their defensive coordinator job before the team hired Christian Parker.

So far, the candidate list for the job in Las Vegas sits at two:

Rams defensive pass game coordinator/assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DL coach DeMarcus Covington (Interviewed)

Covington, 35, began his coaching career at UAB as a defensive grad assistant back in 2012. From there, he held positions at Ole Miss, UT Martin, and Eastern Illinois.

Covington took his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2017 as an assistant. He was later promoted to outside linebackers coach before being named defensive line coach in 2020. Covington was promoted to New England’s defensive coordinator before the 2024 season when Jerod Mayo was hired as head coach.

The Packers hired Covington as their defensive line coach/run game coordinator last year.

We will have more on the Raiders DC job as it becomes available.