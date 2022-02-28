Raiders & Jaguars Will Play In 2022 Hall Of Fame Game

The NFL announced the two participants of the 2022 Hall of Fame Game will be the Jaguars and the Raiders.

The game is scheduled for August 4 at 8 p.m. and marks the first game action of the 2022 season.

It will be held in Canton, Ohio, at the conclusion of the enshrinement week for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Former Jaguars OT Tony Boselli is among those entering the Hall, along with Raiders legendary WR Cliff Branch. Former DL Richard Seymour also played with the Raiders after spending most of his career with the Patriots.

Both the Jaguars and Raiders have new coaching staffs this season, so the game will provide the first look at new HCs Josh McDaniels and Doug Pederson.