Raiders & Josh Jacobs Have Had Extension Talks

On Monday, Raiders HC Josh McDaniels told reporters that GM Dave Ziegler and RB Josh Jacobs, have had discussions about a potential contract extension, per Tashan Reed.

McDaniels added that things will play out “in due time,” but he’s hopeful that they will have Jacobs back next year.

Jacobs will be one of the best available running backs next year. Although there will be a lot of options for NFL teams at the position in both free agency and the draft.

Jacobs, 24, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

The Raiders declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options last year, which is why he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jacobs appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and rushed for 1,653 yards on 340 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with 53 receptions for 400 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

