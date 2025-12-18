Raiders Likely To Move On From Geno Smith After The Season?

Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Raiders QB Geno Smith is “likely approaching his final three games” with the team to end the season.

Bonsignore adds Las Vegas is expected to try to trade Smith, but believes it’s unlikely because of the $26.5 million he’s owed in 2026.

He thinks it’s more realistic that the Raiders will release Smith and save $8 million in cap space after eating the $18.5 million guaranteed.

Smith, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013 out of West Virginia. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of 2023. He just finished the second year of his deal and made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed.

Smith was in the final year of his deal and set to make a $14.8 million base salary in 2025 when the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders for a third-round pick. He then signed a new two-year, $75 million extension.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,648 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news becomes available.