Raiders Lose S Marcus Epps To Torn ACL

According to Tom Pelissero, Raiders S Marcus Epps suffered a torn ACL in the Week 3 loss to the Panthers and will miss the remainder of the season.

It’s a big blow for Las Vegas, as Epps was one of the team leaders and a stabilizing voice in the secondary.

It’s also unfortunate timing because the veteran was in a contract year.

Expect the team to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Epps, 28, was selected in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Wyoming in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Minnesota before being waived and claimed by the Eagles.

Epps played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Raiders.

In 2024, Epps appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded 19 total tackles and two tackles for loss.