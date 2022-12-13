Raiders Make Four Moves For Week 15

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 15.

The full list includes:

Raiders signed G Netane Muti off of the Broncos’ practice squad.

off of the Broncos’ practice squad. Raiders placed LB Jayon Brown on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Raiders signed LB Kaua’i Mauga and G Willie Wright to their practice squad.

Brown, 27, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round in 2017 out of UCLA. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.67 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown re-signed with the Titans on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. The Raiders later signed him to a contract this past March.

In 2022, Brown appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded 45 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.