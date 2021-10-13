Raiders Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed DB Tony Brown and OT Dan Skipper to their practice squad on Wednesday and released QB Kyle Sloter and DB Robert Jackson in corresponding moves.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

Brown, 25, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Packers’ practice squad soon after.

Brown was later added to the Packers’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Bengals in 2019. Cincinnati brought him back on a one-year contract for the 2020 season and re-signed once again last offseason.

However, he was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the Bengals’ practice squad until being cut loose earlier this month.

In 2020, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.