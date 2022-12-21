Raiders Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have signed LB Harvey Langi to the practice squad and released LB Austin Calitro in a corresponding move.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

CB Isiah “Ike” Brown TE Cole Fotheringham QB Chase Garbers WR Dillon Stoner (injured) DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (injured) RB Austin Walter WR Isaiah Zuber OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) DB Nickell Robey-Coleman WR Chris Lacy WR Albert Wilson OT Sebastian Gutierrez DB Bryce Cosby DB Jalen Elliott G Jordan Meredith LB Kana’i Mauga G Willie Wright WR D.J. Turner LB Harvey Langi

Langi, 30, originally signed with New England as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft. After a year, the Patriots waived Langi prior to the start of the 2018 season.

In October 2018, Langi signed on to the Jets’ practice squad, where he spent the rest of the season. The Jets re-signed Langi to a futures contract in January of 2019, and he spent the next two years in New York before the team declined to tender him.

Langi signed on with the Patriots soon after but was cut loose in October and caught on with the Broncos’ practice squad in November. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad this season.

In 2022, Langi has appeared in two games for the Patriots and three games for the Broncos, recording one tackle.