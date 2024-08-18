Raiders Name QB Gardner Minshew Starter For Week 1

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders have named QB Gardner Minshew their starter for Week 1 against the Chargers.

Minshew competed with second-year QB Aidan O’Connell in training camp and to start the preseason, with HC Antonio Pierce now naming him the starter for the regular season.

Minshew, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts for the 2023 season before signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders back in March to compete for their starting job.

In 2023, Minshew appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and started 13. He completed 62.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, adding 34 carries for 100 yards and three scores on the ground.

