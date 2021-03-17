Raiders Now Attempting To Trade C Rodney Hudson

Josina Anderson reports that the Las Vegas Raiders are now attempting to trade veteran C Rodney Hudson.

According to Anderson, trade talks are centered around a “second day pick” for Hudson.

Reports from yesterday said that the Raiders are prepared to release Hudson after he expressed concerns about the lack of winning during his time with the team.

Hudson is willing to waive the guaranteed money he’s owed in order to be released. However, it sounds like the Raiders are hoping they can find a trade partner to recoup something in return for him.

Hudson, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.

Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Hudson appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders, making 16 starts for them at center.