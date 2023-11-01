Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Also Out In Las Vegas

According to Albert Breer, the Raiders have also fired OC Mick Lombardi as part of their sweep to clean house.

Former HC Josh McDaniels was the primary play-caller but Lombardi worked closely with him on that, so it’s not clear who will be taking over those duties on offense yet.

Lombardi, 34, began his coaching career at Fordham as an assistant back in 2009. He spent two years in that role before becoming an assistant for the 49ers in 2013.

Lombardi worked his way up to offensive quality control coach before departing for a job with the Jets in 2017. He joined the Patriots a few years later and worked his way up to WRs coach.

He left to join the Raiders in 2022 as their offensive coordinator.