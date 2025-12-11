Raiders Offered ‘Hefty Deal’ To Make Robert Saleh DC & Heir To Pete Carroll

Per SI.com’s Conor Orr, the Raiders offered 49ers DC Robert Saleh a “hefty deal” to be their DC and heir to HC Pete Carroll this past offseason.

Orr thinks Saleh might have had his case boosted the best of any upcoming candidates simply by how the Jets have continued to struggle without him. He interviewed for the Cowboys and Jaguars HC openings this past cycle before re-joining the 49ers.

With rumors swirling about Carroll’s future in Las Vegas, perhaps the Raiders revisit Saleh as an option if they decide to move on.

Saleh, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the 49ers’ defense ranks eighth in points allowed, 20th in total yards allowed, 12th in rushing yards allowed and 25th in passing yards allowed.