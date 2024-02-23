Raiders Officially Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced their 2024 coaching staff under HC Antonio Pierce on Friday.

Here’s the entire coaching roster as of now:

Antonio Pierce Head Coach

Head Coach Marvin Lewis Assistant Head Coach

Assistant Head Coach Matt Sheldon Game Management

Offense

Luke Getsy Offensive Coordinator

Offensive Coordinator Edgar Bennett Wide Receivers

Wide Receivers James Cregg Offensive Line

Offensive Line Joe Philbin Senior Offensive Assistant

Senior Offensive Assistant De’Andre Pierce Offensive Assistant

Offensive Assistant Rich Scangarello Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Mitch Singler Assistant Tight Ends

Assistant Tight Ends Luke Steckel Tight Ends

Tight Ends Scott Turner Pass Game Coordinator

Pass Game Coordinator Fred Walker Assistant Quarterbacks

Assistant Quarterbacks Carnell Williams Running Backs

Running Backs Tim Zetts Assistant Offense

Defense

Patrick Graham Defensive Coordinator

Defensive Coordinator Gerald Alexander Safeties

Safeties Mike Caldwell Run Game Coordinator/Linebackers

Run Game Coordinator/Linebackers Andre Carter Pass Rush Specialist

Pass Rush Specialist Matt Feeney Assistant Defensive Backs

Assistant Defensive Backs Rob Leonard Defensive Line

Defensive Line Marcus Lewis Assistant Linebackers

Assistant Linebackers Rickey Manning Jr. Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks Josh Phillips Assistant Defense

Assistant Defense Rob Ryan Senior Defensive Assistant

Special Teams

Tom McMahon Special Teams Coordinator

Special Teams Coordinator Kade Rannings Assistant Special Teams

Assistant Special Teams Derius Swinton II Assistant Special Teams

Strength and Conditioning

A.J. Neibel Head Strength and Conditioning

Head Strength and Conditioning D’Anthony Batiste Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Deuce Gruden Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Rick Slate Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Lewis, 65, was hired as the Bengals’ head coach back in 2003 and spent 16 seasons with the team before being fired after the 2018 season.

Lewis did not actively pursue another NFL head coaching job after the Bengals let him go following the 2018 season, preferring to take a step back from football. He landed with Arizona State in a special advisor role to HC Herm Edwards and has been in that position the past few years.

In total, the Bengals compiled a 131-122-3 (51.8 percent) record under Lewis, including seven trips to the postseason but no playoff wins.