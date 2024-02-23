Raiders Officially Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced their 2024 coaching staff under HC Antonio Pierce on Friday.
Here’s the entire coaching roster as of now:
- Antonio Pierce Head Coach
- Marvin Lewis Assistant Head Coach
- Matt Sheldon Game Management
Offense
- Luke Getsy Offensive Coordinator
- Edgar Bennett Wide Receivers
- James Cregg Offensive Line
- Joe Philbin Senior Offensive Assistant
- De’Andre Pierce Offensive Assistant
- Rich Scangarello Quarterbacks
- Mitch Singler Assistant Tight Ends
- Luke Steckel Tight Ends
- Scott Turner Pass Game Coordinator
- Fred Walker Assistant Quarterbacks
- Carnell Williams Running Backs
- Tim Zetts Assistant Offense
Defense
- Patrick Graham Defensive Coordinator
- Gerald Alexander Safeties
- Mike Caldwell Run Game Coordinator/Linebackers
- Andre Carter Pass Rush Specialist
- Matt Feeney Assistant Defensive Backs
- Rob Leonard Defensive Line
- Marcus Lewis Assistant Linebackers
- Rickey Manning Jr. Cornerbacks
- Josh Phillips Assistant Defense
- Rob Ryan Senior Defensive Assistant
Special Teams
- Tom McMahon Special Teams Coordinator
- Kade Rannings Assistant Special Teams
- Derius Swinton II Assistant Special Teams
Strength and Conditioning
- A.J. Neibel Head Strength and Conditioning
- D’Anthony Batiste Assistant Strength and Conditioning
- Deuce Gruden Assistant Strength and Conditioning
- Rick Slate Assistant Strength and Conditioning
Lewis, 65, was hired as the Bengals’ head coach back in 2003 and spent 16 seasons with the team before being fired after the 2018 season.
Lewis did not actively pursue another NFL head coaching job after the Bengals let him go following the 2018 season, preferring to take a step back from football. He landed with Arizona State in a special advisor role to HC Herm Edwards and has been in that position the past few years.
In total, the Bengals compiled a 131-122-3 (51.8 percent) record under Lewis, including seven trips to the postseason but no playoff wins.
